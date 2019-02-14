

CTV Montreal





Dozens of people from Quebec are stuck in resorts in Haiti as violent protests roil the country.

About 50 tourists at the Royal Decameron resort, roughly 70 km from Toussaint Louverture Airport, cannot return home because roads near the capital city are blocked.

Thousands of people have taken part in protests in Port-au-Prince over the past week to demand President Jovenel Moise resign in the wake of a corruption scandal.

Almost $4 billion that was supposed to be devoted to social development has gone missing.

At least four people have died following clashes with police, and 78 prisoners escaped from jail because police were diverted to deal with protests.

Cinthia Pietrantonio of Montreal is among those at the resort who are desperate for information.

She booked her trip through Air Transat and has been trying to get answers from the airline's representatives since Sunday.

"We still have no information of what's going on. We don't know if Air Transat is helping us. The representative is 'we're there for you, we're there for you we're there for you,' and when it comes time for questions to be answered, of what's next, what do we do, do we need to move up our flights, are there solutions? There's no answer," said Pietrantonio.

She said tourists from France and the United States have taken a helicopter from the resort to the airport to avoid the protests, but that she has been told by Air Transat the airline will not be responsible for her safety or belongings if she does that.

"A lot of us are worried and the vibe around here is not a vacation vibe. It's a lot of stressed-out individuals," said Pietrantonio.

Air Transat has yet to respond to CTV's requests for comment.