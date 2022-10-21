Quebecers to spend the night on the street in solidarity with homeless population

The 33rd annual edition of the Nuit des sans-abri (night for the homeless) begins Friday evening in nearly 30 Quebec municipalities.

Since 1989, participants have spent the night on the street in solidarity with those living in precarious conditions. The event, sponsored by the Réseau Solidarité Itinérance du Québec, seeks to raise awareness about homelessness, poverty and social disaffiliation.

The Nuit des sans-abri will take place in most of Quebec's major cities as well as municipalities like Amos, Bécancour, Mont-Joli, Rawdon, Shawinigan, Sorel-Tracy, Victoriaville, Plessisville and Nicolet.

Activist Annie Archambault is the spokesperson for the event's 33rd edition.

Participants can engage with speakers from community organizations and people affected by homelessness, complete with music, coffee and food.

Quebecers interested in taking part can find more information at www.itinerance.ca.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Oct. 21, 2022.