MONTREAL -- Just about every region in Quebec is entering a period of at least six days of very good weather on Friday, with sunny days and exceptionally mild temperatures, and generally clear nights.

This forecast from Environment Canada applies from Abitibi-Temiscamingue to the Gaspe Peninsula, including the Outaouais, southwestern Quebec, the Quebec City region, the Lower St. Lawrence, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and the North Shore.

In Montreal, Friday will be cool as the mercury only hitting the freezing point, but it will gradually rise to 12 degrees on Wednesday, up to 14 degrees in Gatineau and 17 degrees in Sherbrooke; all days between now and then will be sunny in these three cities.

On March 19, average normal temperatures in Montreal are forecast for 2.8 degrees Celsius during the day and 6.1 degrees below zero at night.

All other regions will experience similar conditions by Wednesday or Thursday, but in general, maximum temperatures will be slightly lower than in Montreal; for example, the mercury will reach 10 degrees in Quebec City on Wednesday.

The only exception to this exceptional weather in Quebec appears to be the Fermont area, where there will be a few cloudy days between now and Wednesday, but again, temperatures will be well above seasonal normals.

This year, the spring equinox is scheduled to occur Saturday at 10:37 a.m.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2021.