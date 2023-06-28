Quebecers saw more movies in 2022, but not at pre-pandemic levels

More Quebecers went to the movies in 2022, but attendance still didn't reach pre-COVID-19-pandemic levels.

According to figures released Wednesday by Quebec's statistics institut (ISQ), movie theatres welcomed 11.3 million spectators last year, a significant jump since 2020 and 2021.

Attendance increase by 61 per cent between 2021 to 2022, equivalent to that recorded the previous year.

The ISQ says the increase is largely explained by the popularity of American films. Quebec films accounted for only 9 per cent of attendance, compared with 82 per cent for U.S. movies.

Top Gun: Maverick was by far the most-viewed film of 2022. As for Quebec films, 23 décembre attracted the most moviegoers.

But we're still a long way from the figures of 2019 (18.7 million admissions) and 2018 (19.1 million).

"The year 2022 was marked by a partial recovery in cinema attendance in Quebec, in all regions, attributable to a longer period of activity and a greater number of theatrical releases, particularly of highly anticipated American films," notes the ISQ report, signed by Mathieu Jodoin.

"We'll have to wait for the 2023 results to see if the recovery continues, and to what extent it will have been helped in 2022 by the concentration of theatrical releases of blockbuster films that would have been shown earlier, but for the pandemic."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 28, 2023.