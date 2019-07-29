Quebecers are less likely to believe in God than many other provinces, according to a new poll.

Of the Quebecers polled, 27.7 per cent said they strongly agree with the statement “I believe in God,” the lowest of any of the provinces. Another 25.8 per cent said they somewhat agree with the statement.

New Brunswick had the highest percentage of respondents who said they strongly agree with 54.2 per cent. The average across Canada was 36.1 per cent.

Less than 10 per cent of Quebecers said they often attend religious services, with 25.9 per cent saying they never do. French Canadians were less likely to strongly believe in God than Anglophones or Allophones.

However, Quebecers were not the most vehemently opposed to the idea of a higher power. While 20.8 per cent said they strongly disagreed that they believe in God, that was far less than the 33.9 per cent of Nova Scotians. The national average was 18.2 per cent.

Older Canadians were more likely to believe in God, with 50.8 per cent of those 75 or older said they strongly agree. Millennials between the ages of 25 and 34 were the least likely, with only 27.3 per cent saying they strongly agree they believe in God.

Muslim Canadians were the most likely to strongly agree, with 79.3 per cent, following by Jews at 60.9 per cent, Protestants at 61.3 per cent and Catholics at 48.2 per cent.

The poll was conducted via web survey by Leger for the Association for Canadian Studies, with 2,215 Canadians over the age of 18 taking part.

The margin for error was +/-2.08 per cent, 19 times out of 20.