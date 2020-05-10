MONTREAL -- This Mother's Day can be hard for many Quebecers with parents living in long-term care homes, but some still found ways to make the day a little brighter.

Andrea Leckman and her partner drew up signs and went to Dorval's Herron Residence. The Herron was among the hardest hit CHSLDs during the COVID-19 pandemic, with over 40 people dying. Leckman said that despite not knowing anyone inside the home, she wanted to spread a little cheer.

“I woke up this morning to a nice cup of coffee and said 'Wouldn't it be kind of cool to make this sign?'” she said. “I just felt like we wanted everybody here to know they weren't forgotten, they weren't invisible. That we love them and that we want them to stay strong.”

The family of 97-year-old Antoinette Pollice also came for a socially distanced visit outside the home.

“I wish I could be there,” said daughter Patricia DiBiase. “But that's all we can do right now.”

While Pollice did test positive for COVID-19, she never developed symptoms and has since tested negative.

“The things that she's been through in life are incredible,” said her other daughter, Felicia Leone. “It's a constant inspiration for me.”

The daughters said they're looking forward to the day they can spend a real, in-person visit with their mom.

“There's going to be a big celebration one way or another,” said DiBiase.

In LaSalle, a former volunteer at the Herron who blew the whistle on conditions there is now caring for her own mother, whom she pulled out of another CHSLD. Loredana Mule's mother, 86-year-old Maria Renda, has Alzheimer's Disease.

“I'm blessed I get to spend a day with my mother,” said Mule. “I know she's safe, she's well taken care of. My heart goes out to all the people who don't have this opportunity.”