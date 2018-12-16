

The Canadian Press





Quebecers are turning more and more to the Internet when it comes to their Christmas shopping.

The number of Quebecers who said they will buy at least one gift online rose one per cent from last year to 35 per cent, according to an Altus Group poll done for the Quebec Council for Retail Commerce.

The most popular websites are Amazon, where 64 per cent of respondents said they would shop, and eBay and Best Buy, at 12 and 10 per cent, respectively.

It’s estimated that Quebecers will spend $187 million online during the holiday season.