Quebecers could see nickle-sized hail during Friday thunderstorms: weather advisory

Environment Canada is advising severe thunderstorms could bring high winds, large hail, and heavy rain to several areas in south-central Quebec Friday.

Weather warnings are in effect in the Upper Gatineau - Lièvre - Papineau areas.

Residents there could see nickle-sized hail and strong gusting wind capable of damaging weak buildings and breaking branches.

Warnings are issued "when imminent or occurring thunderstorms" are capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall.

Several other areas are under severe thunderstorm watches, meaning conditions are favourable, but not as likely, to produce those weather events.

Those regions include:

Beauce

Drummondville - Bois-Francs

Eastern Townships

La Tuque

Lac-Saint-Jean

Laurentians Wildlife Reserve

Mauricie

Mont-Tremblant Park - Saint-Michel-des-Saints

The Québec City Area

Richelieu Valley - Saint-Hyacinthe

Saguenay

Advisory statuses can change quickly. For the most up-to-date list of affected areas, check Environment Canada's website.