Quebecers are listening to less local music, musicians hope streaming bill will help

Members of Quebec's music industry say they hope a federal bill will become law and help them get more listens on streaming platforms.

Quebec's statistics institute says local artists in 2022 accounted for less than eight per cent of plays on streaming platforms such as Spotifiy, YouTube and Google Play Music.

David Bussières, a musician who sits on the board of a performers union, says he's worried about the future of Quebec's music industry and the effect that will have on the culture.

He says Bill C-11, which is before the Senate, will help by requiring platforms to promote Canadian and French-language music.

But Spotify's Nathan Wiszniak told a Senate committee in September that the platform allows users to discover artists that they would never hear on the radio.

The bill has also faced criticism from content creators who worry they won't meet Canadian content requirements and civil libertarians who reject increased government regulation of the internet.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 31, 2022.