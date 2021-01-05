MONTREAL -- Quebecers seem to have improved their eating habits during lockdown, according to a new study from Laval University.

The study looked at the eating habits of 900 participants before and during isolation.

Researcher Benoît Lamarche, director of the NUTRISS Centre at Laval University, said he expected the quality of Quebecers' eating habits to plummet.

“It's the opposite of what we expected to see,” he said. “The quality of thier diets ... has slightly improved.”

Researchers estimate Quebecers have started eating more whole grain cereal products, legumes, vegetables, fish and seafood, and dairy products during isolation.

There was also an increase in protein intake, as well as a decrease in the consumption of sugar and grain products made from refined flour.

“We are seeing more marked improvements in some groups,” said Lamarche. “For example, people who suffer from obesity have improved [their diets] more [than others].”

Much of the overall improvement could also be attributable to people eating out less. Across the province, the percentage of meals eaten outside the home has decreased from 21 to just four per cent.

“There was already data in the literature that suggested that when you eat at home, and especially when you cook yourself, the quality of the diet improves,” said Lamarche.

A PLEASANT SURPRISE

Lamarche admitted that he and his colleagues were pessimistic at the start of the study. They expected stress under isolation and general changes to daily life would encourage Quebecers to eat more poorly.

But, he said, people should take the results with a grain of salt, since most of the study’s participants are generally interested in quality food, which could slant the results.

“Now, we have to go and reach the people for whom it is a greater challenge,” he said. “People who are vulnerable in the face of a pandemic like COVID-19.”

Participants will be contacted again in the future, in order to see if good eating habits acquired during the pandemic will still be there after lockdown ends.

“It's very difficult to answer that question," said Lamarche.

Lamarche said that when people start leaving their homes again, and more opportunities to eat junk food arise, people might slip back into old habits.

“It is difficult to change eating habits and to maintain them in the long term if the environment becomes permissive,” he said.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2021.