Quebecers accused of pimping, murder make Canada's 'most wanted' list
A Montrealer who has been on the lam since the 2017 killing of an 18-year-old man has made the list of "Canada's 25 most wanted."
Youcef Abderahim Bouras was included in the list of the country's most wanted fugitives, according to the BOLO (be on the lookout) Program. Bolo'a list, which was updated on Monday, is meant to enlist the help of the general public in securing the arrest of people accused of serious crimes.
Bouras, who is considered armed and dangerous, is on a Canada-wide arrest warrant after being charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 15, 2017 fatal shooting of Muhammad Adhane. The teen was shot twice in the chest with a firearm near Grant Street in Old Longueuil and sent to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Interpol has issued a Red Notice for the 25-year-old accused wanted by Longueuil police.
Bouras is from Montreal but investigators believe he may be in Algeria. There's a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to his arrest.
He's not the only person with ties to Quebec on the BOLO list.
Omar Abbas Abukar, 30, is wanted by Gatineau police and the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).
The accused is wanted for several sex trafficking charges, including pimping a person under 18 years old, benefiting from the provision of sexual services from a person under 18, and advertising sexual services.
Investigators say after he contacted a minor victim "at a vulnerable time" and advertised her service online, he "worked" her in Ontario and Quebec.
After he was arrested, he was released from custody and remains unaccounted for.
Abukar, who allegedly had other victims, is one of Quebec's 10 most wanted alleged criminals.
At the top of the BOLO list is a man accused of walking onto a soccer field in the Toronto area during Thanksgiving weekend and opening fire, killing 49-year-old soccer referee Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero and injuring two others.
There is a $250,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Cristian Adolfo Cuxum, who is accused of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in the Oct. 9, 2022 incident.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has died at age 84, says a representative for the family.
U.S. to end vaccine requirements for Canadians at land border, international air travellers: officials
The U.S. is ending its COVID-19 vaccine requirements for international air travellers and Canadians at the land border as of next week, officials announced on Monday.
What you need to know about the agreement that ended the PSAC strike
Canada's largest public sector union and the government have reached a tentative agreement ending one of the largest strikes in the country's history. Here's what's in it.
Passport services to resume following PSAC strike, longer lines expected
Passport services are set to resume following the end of the federal public service strike, but the federal government says it now expects higher than normal application volumes, which could result in longer telephone wait times and lineups at passport offices.
Florida Panthers limit non-U.S. residents from buying Maple Leafs playoff road tickets
Toronto Maple Leafs fans hoping to make a trip down south to catch a playoff game against the Florida Panthers will hit an unexpected road block.
Latest updates: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Very early Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. We'll be providing live updates on the deal from Parliament Hill.
Myles Gray died by homicide, B.C. coroner's inquest finds
The jury at a B.C. coroner's inquest into Myles Gray's 2015 death after a beating by police has found the 33-year-old died by homicide.
Man who threw stones at PM Trudeau in 2021 to be sentenced next week
A decision in the sentencing of the man who assaulted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2021 is now expected next week, with the defence requesting a suspended sentence and the Crown calling for jail time.
Why we love taking selfies: Study says they're better at capturing the meaning of an experience
Those who aren’t fans of the ‘selfie’ have long dismissed the pictures as an exercise in vanity — but according to a new study, taking a selfie may help us better preserve the weight of a moment or event.
Toronto
-
Teen boy suffers 'catastrophic' head injury while climbing moving Toronto subway car
A 16-year-old boy is in stable condition after suffering a 'catastrophic head injury' while attempting to climb on top of a moving TTC subway car.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has died at age 84, says a representative for the family.
-
Toronto Blue Jays looking for 50/50 winner of $2.9M
The Toronto Blue Jays are looking for the April 50/50 winner of nearly $3 million, but they don't have a way to contact them.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Power among companies in court facing labour charges in 2020 workplace death
Nova Scotia Power was one of three companies in provincial court Monday facing multiple Occupational Health and Safety Act charges after a worker drowned in 2020 at one of the utility's hydroelectric dams.
-
One Canadian’s journey out of Sudan
As the violence continues in Sudan, one Canadian man is sharing his experience of escaping the country and returning home.
-
Wayne Hankey scandal: Second civil lawsuit filed against King's College in Halifax
A second lawsuit has been filed against the University of King's College and Dalhousie University in Halifax claiming the affiliated institutions failed to protect a former student from a professor and Anglican minister known for his sexually abusive behaviour.
London
-
Prison sentence handed down in death of Zachary Hartman
Zachary Hartman's friends and family were clearly frustrated with the sentence of Michael Compton on Monday, feeling the judge was too concerned about how Compton was being impacted.
-
2 arrested, 1 sought after shooting at Richmond and Oxford: London police
Two suspects are in custody and police are searching for a third after a shooting in downtown London, Ont. last month sent two people to hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
-
New billing option for London, Ont. hydro customers
The ultra-low overnight price plan joins the time-of-use and tiered billing as an option for customers.
Northern Ontario
-
Police recover remains of two missing boaters on Manitoulin Island
The remains of two people from Sheguiandah First Nation have been discovered on Bass Lake in Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands.
-
No proof syringe needle attack in Sudbury actually happened, police say
A social media post circulating in the Sudbury area alleges that a girl was attacked recently in the bathroom of a local cinema with a syringe needle.
-
Taxation workers remain on strike in Sudbury
Thousands of people who work for the Canada Revenue Agency in Sudbury remain on the picket line.
Calgary
-
Bus operator pleads guilty to two charges in fatal Jasper crash: Crown prosecutor
A tour bus operator has pleaded guilty to two charges in a fatal rollover in Jasper National Park nearly three years ago.
-
Calgary Flames fire head coach Darryl Sutter
The Calgary Flames have parted ways with head coach Darryl Sutter, the team announced Monday.
-
Writ drops for Alberta provincial election on May 29
The writ for the Alberta election has dropped, with voters heading to the polls on May 29 in what could be a squeaker of a result.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region’s doctor shortage highlighted as Ontarians struggle to find a physician
A day aimed at celebrating Ontario’s doctors is being met with concern as experts say there is an immediate need to address the provincial doctor shortage as communities continue to grow.
-
GRT bus strike leaves commuters with mobility issues with few options
The strike has left many riders scrambling, but the impact is being felt particularly acutely by those with mobility issues. Many are now stuck, with almost no options to get around.
-
Tavistock, Ont. foster dog gives birth to 14 puppies
Four-year-old Panda gave birth to seven males and seven females after nearly eight hours of labour.
Vancouver
-
Myles Gray died by homicide, B.C. coroner's inquest finds
The jury at a B.C. coroner's inquest into Myles Gray's 2015 death after a beating by police has found the 33-year-old died by homicide.
-
'We're getting there': The signs B.C.'s biggest cities are inching toward regional policing
While the will-they-or-won't they discussion around keeping the RCMP or transitioning to Surrey Police has monopolized discussions around policing in B.C., the province appears to be quietly moving towards regionalizing police agencies in the biggest metropolitan areas.
-
Partiers leave an 'incredible' amount of trash on Vancouver beaches
Frustrated residents of Vancouver's West End helped city crews clean up city parks and beaches early Sunday morning after a large crowd left a huge mess behind.
Edmonton
-
Crews fight grassfires in northwest and southwest Edmonton
Firefighters responded to grass fires in both northwest and southwest Edmonton on Monday afternoon.
-
'Gigantic' fire damages 3 homes in southwest Edmonton
At least three homes in southwest Edmonton's Terwillegar neighbourhood were badly damaged in a fire on Monday, but crews say given conditions, it could have been much worse.
-
Firetruck rear ended while firefighters battled grass fire
A firetruck was involved in an accident on Monday while crews were responding to a grass fire.
Windsor
-
Landlords vs. the city: Windsor’s new rental bylaw to be challenged in court
Hundreds of landlords are taking the city of Windsor to court over its new residential rental licence bylaw.
-
‘It’s knowing who you are’: Former MP coming to Windsor for Mental Health Week event
Former Liberal MP Jody Wilson-Raybould will be in Windsor Thursday as the guest speaker for the Canadian Mental Health Association’s (CMHA) “Wake up Speak Up” event.
-
Migratory birds are making their seasonal stop in the Lake Erie shoreline region
Shorebirds and bird-enthusiasts are again flocking to parts of the Lake Erie shoreline. The Point Pelee and Hillman Marsh Area become a destination during the spring migration.
Regina
-
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has died at age 84, says a representative for the family.
-
'Your voices are heard': Premier, education minister promise more funding in face of increased enrollment
Premier Scott Moe as well as the province’s education minister announced the possibility of increased funding for school divisions after defending their absence from an education rally over the weekend.
-
Regina elementary school to reopen following water main break, 'extensive' repairs
Regina's McLurg Elementary School will reopen on May 2, nearly a month to the day after a water main break forced students to attend classes elsewhere.
Ottawa
-
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has died at age 84, says a representative for the family.
-
What you need to know about the agreement that ended the PSAC strike
Canada's largest public sector union and the government have reached a tentative agreement ending one of the largest strikes in the country's history. Here's what's in it.
-
Snoop Dogg involved in Senators ownership bid
Snoop Dogg is part of a prospective Ottawa Senators ownership group, the rapper confirmed on social media Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Man wanted in Saskatoon killing among Canada's 'most wanted' fugitives
A man accused in a 2022 killing in Saskatoon's Nutana neighbourhood has been ranked as Canada's tenth most-wanted fugitive by a non-profit organization focused on helping police locate suspects who are still at large.
-
A Saskatoon brewery hosted the ultimate beer battle: human versus robot
9 Mile Legacy Brewing set out to see if artificial intelligence can make better beer.
-
'We no longer get respect because of the uniform': Some Saskatoon first responders want to see criminal code changes
Saskatoon first responders are lauding a private members bill to strengthen their legal protection when it comes to assaults they face on the job.