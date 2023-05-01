Quebecers accused of pimping, murder make Canada's 'most wanted' list

A Montrealer who has been on the lam since the 2017 killing of an 18-year-old man has made the list of "Canada's 25 most wanted."

Youcef Abderahim Bouras was included in the list of the country's most wanted fugitives, according to the BOLO (be on the lookout) Program. Bolo'a list, which was updated on Monday, is meant to enlist the help of the general public in securing the arrest of people accused of serious crimes.

Bouras, who is considered armed and dangerous, is on a Canada-wide arrest warrant after being charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 15, 2017 fatal shooting of Muhammad Adhane. The teen was shot twice in the chest with a firearm near Grant Street in Old Longueuil and sent to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Interpol has issued a Red Notice for the 25-year-old accused wanted by Longueuil police.

Bouras is from Montreal but investigators believe he may be in Algeria. There's a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to his arrest.

He's not the only person with ties to Quebec on the BOLO list.

Omar Abbas Abukar, 30, is wanted by Gatineau police and the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The accused is wanted for several sex trafficking charges, including pimping a person under 18 years old, benefiting from the provision of sexual services from a person under 18, and advertising sexual services.

Investigators say after he contacted a minor victim "at a vulnerable time" and advertised her service online, he "worked" her in Ontario and Quebec.

After he was arrested, he was released from custody and remains unaccounted for.

Abukar, who allegedly had other victims, is one of Quebec's 10 most wanted alleged criminals.

At the top of the BOLO list is a man accused of walking onto a soccer field in the Toronto area during Thanksgiving weekend and opening fire, killing 49-year-old soccer referee Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero and injuring two others.

There is a $250,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Cristian Adolfo Cuxum, who is accused of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in the Oct. 9, 2022 incident.