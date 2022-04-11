Quebecers 60 and up can register for 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose

Quebecers aged 60 and up can now make their appointment for a fourth dose of vaccine against COVID-19.

Others in the province who are eligible for another shot include people who are immunocompromised, as well as people living in long-term care homes or private seniors' residences.

Friday, Quebec reported 30 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 and an increase of 55 hospitalizations, for a total of 1,637.

Authorities report that in one week, the increase in hospitalizations was more than 28 per cent.

There were also 3,572 new cases on Friday.

This increase in hospitalizations and the high number of sick health care workers is worrisome to interim National Director of Public Health Dr. Luc Boileau.

He says he's concerned about the progression of the sixth wave in Quebec over the past few weeks and predicts that this upward trend could continue for at least two more weeks.

As of last Friday, the number of health care workers infected with COVID-19 exceeded 13,000.

Boileau is urging Quebecers to be very careful, isolate themselves if they have symptoms and avoid crowded places if they plan to see elderly family members at Easter.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 11, 2022.