Quebec won't rule out banning solo driving in Lafontaine Tunnel ahead of construction

The Legault government is not ruling out banning access to the Hippolyte-Lafontaine Tunnel in the Montreal region for drivers travelling alone.

Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault said she is not ruling out the possibility during the extended partial closure of the tunnel for work, starting next Monday in the metropolitan region.

She was reacting on Wednesday to a suggestion by the president of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, Michel Leblanc, to limit the monster traffic jams expected on this vital highway.

He therefore proposed to limit access to carpooling, public transit and trucks.

In a news conference on Wednesday after the cabinet meeting, Guilbault said that for the moment, the authorities are not yet at the stage where they will ban anything.

But she added that nothing is off the table, that it will evolve and that it will be necessary to adapt.

The minister said she wants to trust people first.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 25, 2022