MONTREAL -- Quebec is making its new vaccine passport mandatory for some extracurricular activities at schools this fall, the province's education minister announced Wednesday.

During a press conference on Quebec's back-to-school plans, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge also announced that students will have to wear face masks while entering school, in common areas, and on school buses, but will not be required while seated in the classroom.

Provincial officials assured the public it will do whatever it can to ensure students can return to the classroom this fall while at the same time introducing other measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus as it enters a fourth wave of the pandemic. The plan comes after months of consultation, Roberge said, and assessing the current COVID-19 situation in Quebec.

"In high school, the vaccination passport will be mandatory to take part in certain extracurricular activities considered high risk," said Junior Education Minister Isabelle Charest at the press conference.

School staff, however, will not be rquired to be vaccinated, according to Roberge, since it was not recommended by public health, and school bubbles will no longer be used.

Ministers Roberge and Charest were joined by public health strategic medical advisor Dr. Yves Jalbert for the news conference.

In explaining the rationale for not requiring a face mask in the classroom, Dr. Jalbert said the risk of transmission is much lower and to allow for "a more normal life in school."

"Even if you are infected with a virus, your capacity to expel a virus is mostly important when you sing, shout or are exercising. If you're sitting and you don't shout loud, you will expel much less virus,and the virus will just go down around you," Dr. Jalbert said.

"So, the experience tells us that this is less risky for your surroundings than carrying the virus in the hallways when you walk with a lot of people around you."

Despite assurances from the province about the plans, unions have been voicing their concerns in recent days, calling for better implementation of health measures.

Roberge held a meeting last week with various teachers and school staff unions, where representatives said many teachers are juggling “anxiety-provoking factors.”

While they want to return to the classroom, union leaders say teachers are worried about air quality and the implementation of CO2 detectors, which are unlikely to be installed in all Quebec schools for the start of the upcoming academic year.

Roberge confirmed on Wednesday that CO2 monitors will be installed between now and the end of 2021.



Teahcers also called for mandatory COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated staff.

In early June, Roberge said the province was aiming for a 100 per cent return to normalcy in classrooms with no masks or bubbles, if the epidemiological situation permits.

On Tuesday, the province outlined a plan to implement vaccine passports for public events, training facilities, bars and restaurants and said it would return to weekly news conferences to provide updates on the current epidemiological situation in Quebec.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.