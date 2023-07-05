Quebec won't pull ads for now from Meta, said premier

Premier François Legault isn't yet prepared to withdraw the Quebec government's advertising on Meta platforms, following the example of certain Quebec media companies.

In a news scrum following an announcement on the Promenade Samuel-De Champlain in Quebec City, Legault was asked what the government will do with the ads it posts on Facebook and Instagram.

On Wednesday morning, Quebecor and Cogeco announced the suspension of their advertising investments on these social networks, citing the American company's pressure tactics following the adoption of the Online News Act in Ottawa.

Meta challenged the Trudeau government's legislation and made good on its threat by blocking all Canadian journalistic content on its platforms.

Legault has said he agrees that technology giants should contribute to news-producing media, but he is not ready to boycott Meta just yet.

He added that the government had to take account of where Quebecers get their information.

"It's a new reality, but we're not at the stage of boycotting. Not for the moment," he maintained.