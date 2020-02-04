MONTREAL -- A Quebec woman in denial of her Parkinson's disease diagnosis will be treated against her will.

The Quebec Court of Appeal has decided that she must receive appropriate care and medication for her condition, even if she refuses the treatment.

The case was brought to court by Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital in Montreal, because they were concerned about the woman's condition.

She was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease about 10 years ago, and is now more than 80 years old.

She was living with her daughter, but neither she nor her daughter accepted her diagnosis, and therefore health professionals believed that she was not following the medical treatment she needed.