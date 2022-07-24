Quebec woman in critical condition after crashing into hydro pole, starting fire
A 27-year-old woman is in critical condition in hospital after colliding with a power pole Saturday night in St-Basile, in the Quebec City region.
The pole was severed by the impact, "causing a fire in the vehicle and a power outage in the area," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus.
Police and emergency services out of the Portneuf MRC were called to the rang Saint-Georges around 9:30 p.m.
After being "extricated from her vehicle," the driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are "life threatening," he added.
Residents were also preemptively evacuated due to the fire.
Scholtus said an investigation is underway to determine the cause and circumstances of this collision.
He said speed may have been a factor.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 24, 2022.
