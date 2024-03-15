MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec woman gives birth outside after finding hospital door locked

    Ste-Croix hospital in Drummondville (Google Streetview) Ste-Croix hospital in Drummondville (Google Streetview)
    Share

    A central Quebec health authority has confirmed that a woman gave birth outside a hospital in Drummondville, Que., after the mother arrived to the building and found the main doors locked.

    The health authority says employees heard noises outside the Ste-Croix hospital early Tuesday morning and discovered the woman and her newborn.

    Spokeswoman Kellie Forand says the main hospital doors are locked at night and access to emergency services is through another door in a different part of the building.

    The health authority says a security guard, who was working for a private agency, has been removed from their job for failing to help the woman.

    The hospital says it will also improve signage at its doors so people know where to go, and has reminded employees of the importance of explaining to future parents how to access the facilities.

    Forand says the health authority has met with the family and are supporting them, but won't give any updates on their health.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News