

CTV Montreal





A 42-year-old woman from Quebec has died in a bus crash in eastern Mexico.

Stephanie Horwood of Gatineau was on vacation with her partner and children when they took a bus tour en route to Mayan ruins.

Their bus crashed on a highway, killing 12 people and injuring many others.

According to her mother-in-law, Horwood suffered serious head injuries in the crash and died while in an ambulance heading to hospital.

Horwood's partner, Fred Reinthaler, and their children, aged 9 and 11, were hurt in the crash but they are expected to survive their injuries.

"Consular officials in Ottawa and in Playa del Carmen, Mexico are in contact with affected Canadian citizens as well as family members and are providing consular assistance as required," Global Affairs Canada said in a statement to CTV News.

Mexican authorities said that 18 other people were injured in the crash, and that the tour bus driver has been arrested.

The tour bus was taking passengers from two Royal Caribbean cruise ships, the Celebrity Equinox and Serenade of the Seas, to Mayan ruins at Chacchoben, about 175 kilometres south of Tulum.

Eleven of the 12 people who died were foreign tourists, while the 12th victim was a Mexican tour guide.

Witnesses said the highway where the crash occurred had narrow lanes with no guardrail.

They also said the belts on the bus were tucked under the seats, so people did not buckle up.