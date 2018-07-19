Quebec woman arrested in Ottawa after allegedly abducting her own children
Police provided this photo of Yanna Mavraganis, who they say kidnapped three children.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 19, 2018 2:55PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 19, 2018 4:25PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Quebec provincial police say a woman has been arrested after allegedly abducting her three young kids.
The Sureté du Quebec says there was an arrest warrant for the 42-year-old woman who is accused of abducting her eight-year-old son, and two daughters, aged eight and five.
Police say Yanna Mavraganis was arrested in Ottawa on Wednesday.
They say she allegedly abducted her kids in the Gatineau, Que., area in April.
Police say she will appear in a Gatineau court on Thursday.