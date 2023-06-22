Quebec woman arrested for alleged sexual assault of disabled woman

A young woman from the Mauricie region who was arrested this week on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman with an intellectual disability is due back in court Thursday in the criminal division of the Trois-Rivières courthouse.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) added that its investigation into 27-year-old Stéphanie Hamel alleged that she victimized another woman with a similar profile in 2022.

Hamel, who lives in Saint-Justin, a small community west of Louiseville, Que., was arrested last Monday by members of the Maskinongé RCM investigation team in collaboration with colleagues from the Major Crime Investigation Service. She appeared in court that same day and was subsequently held in custody.

The SQ reported that since more than one alleged victim has been identified, the serial crime investigation management structure (GECS) has been deployed. This structure enables Quebec police forces to work in partnership to quickly identify and arrest crimes committed by alleged predators.