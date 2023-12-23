Quebec winter clinics are being rolled out

Winter and respiratory viruses go hand in hand in Quebec.

When emergency departments are overflowing, and influenza comes into play, the situation can become critical, which is why the winter clinic network is being deployed.

Health Minister Christian Dubé hissued a call for help to Quebecers in the run-up to the festive season, asking them to avoid the emergency room unless they are in a serious situation.

For people suffering from symptoms linked to respiratory infections or who are worried about complications, there is a network of winter clinics.

These clinics have been set up in several regions of Quebec to treat patients suffering from flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms.

Self-care at home is recommended as a first step.

In the case of a respiratory virus, the most important thing is to rest and stay well-hydrated while the body fights the infection.

However, if symptoms worsen to the point of making it difficult to breathe and leading to dehydration, it may be necessary to consult a health professional.

However, this does not mean going to emergency.

Quebecers are asked to consult a pharmacist or family doctor, or call the 8-1-1 line. Through Info-Santé, a nurse can offer appointments for the various winter clinics.

The aim of these clinics is to relieve overcrowding in emergency departments by offering a complementary service during the winter months.

"The clinics are open a minimum of two days a week and are open to people of all ages with flu-like or gastrointestinal symptoms," the Ministry of Health and Social Services website says.

Around 30 winter clinics will eventually be open to patients in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Capitale-Nationale, Estrie, Montréal, Outaouais, Chaudière-Appalaches, Laval, Lanaudière, Laurentides and Montérégie.