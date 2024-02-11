MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec Winter Carnival closes Palais de Bonhomme due to warm weather

    Bonhomme Carnaval raises his leg and celebrates at the annual Quebec Winter Carnival snow bath, Sunday, February 12, 2023 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Bonhomme Carnaval raises his leg and celebrates at the annual Quebec Winter Carnival snow bath, Sunday, February 12, 2023 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
    Share

    The unseasonably warm weather has claimed another victim in Quebec's winter events and festivities calander.

    The Carnaval de Quebec's Palais de Bonhomme was closed prematurely on Sunday for safety reasons and will only be viewable from outside of the structure.

    "Our experts recommend that we close the access to the Palais de Bonhomme for this final day of carnival," the Carnavale de Quebec posted on its Facebook page.

    The Carnavale added that the rest of the Loto-Quebec area will be open free of charge. 

    The closure is the latest in a series of events and outdoor activities that have closed due to the unseasonably warm temperatures. Mont-Castor in Matane, Que. closed its slopes on Saturday as it does not have snow canons to add to its base of snow.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada approaching irrelevance in Africa, experts warn

    Canada is approaching total irrelevance in the world's fastest-growing continent, experts argue, saying that a pattern of disengagement in trade, diplomacy and investment in Africa means Ottawa is ceding ground to Russia and China.

    Health minister says feds 'not pulling the fire alarm' on NDP deal

    Health Minister Mark Holland says he has 'every confidence' his government can deliver pharmacare legislation by the promised March 1 deadline, and that the Liberals are 'not pulling the fire alarm' on their confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP over the issue.

    King Charles III attends church for first time since revealing he has cancer

    King Charles III attended church Sunday for the first time since his cancer diagnosis. Walking beside Queen Camilla, Charles arrived at St. Mary Magdalene Church, close to Sandringham House in eastern England where he retreated to recuperate following his first treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News