Quebec Winter Carnival closes Palais de Bonhomme due to warm weather
The unseasonably warm weather has claimed another victim in Quebec's winter events and festivities calander.
The Carnaval de Quebec's Palais de Bonhomme was closed prematurely on Sunday for safety reasons and will only be viewable from outside of the structure.
"Our experts recommend that we close the access to the Palais de Bonhomme for this final day of carnival," the Carnavale de Quebec posted on its Facebook page.
The Carnavale added that the rest of the Loto-Quebec area will be open free of charge.
The closure is the latest in a series of events and outdoor activities that have closed due to the unseasonably warm temperatures. Mont-Castor in Matane, Que. closed its slopes on Saturday as it does not have snow canons to add to its base of snow.
