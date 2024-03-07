Quebec will take a fresh look at nuclear energy: Canadian Nuclear Association

Quebecers will be taking a fresh look at nuclear energy in the years to come, according to the Canadian nuclear industry, which just wrapped up its largest conference in recent history.

The Canadian Nuclear Association (CNA) held its annual meeting in Ottawa last week, and the industry is growing fast, according to its president, John Gorman, who sees a bright future for nuclear power in Quebec.

Hydro-Québec has ruled out nuclear power generation in its action plan for the period up to 2035, but the Legault government has already shown signs of being open to the idea, given the rise in demand for electricity and the estimated need to decarbonise the economy by 2050.

In an interview with The Canadian Press on Thursday, Gorman said that nuclear power is enjoying a renaissance across the country and that there was room for a nuclear industry in Quebec, whether with small modular reactors, new technology or the refurbishment of Gentilly-2, which is currently being decommissioned.

He acknowledged, however, that the use of nuclear power faces a challenge of social acceptability in Quebec.