Quebec weather warning: Winter storms, freezing rain, flooding could be on the way
Weather across the province is about to get crazy as a cocktail of precipitation is expected, as well as strong winds and very low temperatures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
MONTREAL -- Several regions of Quebec, especially in the east, are expected to be hit starting Friday afternoon with a winter storm accompanied by strong winds.
Up to 25 centimetres of snow is expected in Quebec City, La Malbaie, Rivière-du-Loup and Gaspé. They could be even higher in Saguenay, Tadoussac, Baie-Comeau and Sept-Iles, as well as in the south of the Gaspé peninsula.
Southern and western Quebec will receive significant amounts of rain and some freezing rain advisories have been issued.
Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for Montreal forecasting up to 25 to 40 mm of rain that may fall heavily at times.
"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," Environment Canada said.
Southeast winds may reach 40-70 KM/H Friday afternoon. Overnight the rain has a 30 per cent chance of changing to flurries.
This report by the Canadian Press was first published Mar. 13, 2020.
With reporting from CTV News Montreal.