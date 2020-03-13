MONTREAL -- Several regions of Quebec, especially in the east, are expected to be hit starting Friday afternoon with a winter storm accompanied by strong winds.

Up to 25 centimetres of snow is expected in Quebec City, La Malbaie, Rivière-du-Loup and Gaspé. They could be even higher in Saguenay, Tadoussac, Baie-Comeau and Sept-Iles, as well as in the south of the Gaspé peninsula.

Southern and western Quebec will receive significant amounts of rain and some freezing rain advisories have been issued.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for Montreal forecasting up to 25 to 40 mm of rain that may fall heavily at times.

"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," Environment Canada said.

Southeast winds may reach 40-70 KM/H Friday afternoon. Overnight the rain has a 30 per cent chance of changing to flurries.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Mar. 13, 2020.

With reporting from CTV News Montreal.