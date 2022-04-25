Quebec watchdog probing death of man who allegedly jumped in river to evade arrest
Quebec's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who allegedly jumped into a river northeast of Montreal to evade police.
The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) said police divers found the 27-year-old man's body Monday, several hours after police tried to stop the man's car.
The watchdog says police attempted to stop a vehicle driving with its headlights off around 1:20 a.m. and began a pursuit when the driver allegedly refused to pull over.
The independent police oversight agency says the driver stopped the car about a kilometre away in the driveway of a private residence in St-Lin-Laurentides, Que.
It says the man fled on foot before he allegedly jumped into the nearby Jourdain River.
Provincial police told the watchdog the man called for help but they lost sight of him.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 25, 2022.
