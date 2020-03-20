MONTREAL -- Quebec public health officials are warning of more possible contact points involving a patient with COVID-19 in Montreal.

Along with the possible exposure at the Library Notre-Dame-De-Grace on Botrel St. on March 11 between 4:30 P.M. and 6:00 P.M., the province announced two other locations where a patient was potentially contagious:

March 12 between 10:30 A.M. and 10:50 A.M. - 24 Sherbrooke west bus between Notre-Dame Hospital and the Museum of Fine Arts. As a precaution, anyone who used the bus at the specific time is urged to watch for symptoms until March, 26.

March 13 between 12:25 P.M. and 1:05 P.M. - Restaurant Aunja 1448 Sherbrooke St. West. As a precaution, anyone who was at the cafe at the specific time is urged to watch for symptoms until March, 27.

Symptoms to watch out for include fever, cough, or difficulty breathing. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should call 1-877-644-4545.

Officials say the risk of contracting COVID-19 remains low in public.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec, 28 of them in Montreal.