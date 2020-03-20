MONTREAL -- Quebec public health officials are warning of more possible contact points involving patients with COVID-19 in Montreal and the Lanaudiere region.

Along with the possible exposure at the Library Notre-Dame-De-Grace on Botrel St. on March 11 between 4:30 P.M. and 6:00 P.M., the province announced two other locations where a patient was potentially contagious.



In Montreal:

March 12 between 10:30 A.M. and 10:50 A.M. - 24 Sherbrooke west bus between Notre-Dame Hospital and the Museum of Fine Arts. As a precaution, anyone who used the bus at the specific time is urged to watch for symptoms until March, 26.

March 13 between 12:25 P.M. and 1:05 P.M. - Restaurant Aunja 1448 Sherbrooke St. West. As a precaution, anyone who was at the cafe at the specific time is urged to watch for symptoms until March, 27.

In the Lanaudiere region:



A person visited the offices of FADOQ, the seniors advocate network, in Lavaltrie on March 11 between 12:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.

A person also visited the Berthier Volunteer Action Centre in Berthierville on March 12 between 10:45 a.m. and 3 p.m.Symptoms to watch out for include fever, cough, or difficulty breathing. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should call 1-877-644-4545.

Officials say the risk of contracting COVID-19 remains low in public.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec, 28 of them in Montreal.