Quebec provincial police are patrolling outside the National Assembly in Quebec City in anticipation of the imminent arrival of the so-called "Quebec Freedom Convoy."

In a Facebook live posted Thursday morning, two of the convoy's organizers, Bernard "Rambo" Gauthier and Kevin Grenier, told their followers they are on their way to Quebec City from the Baie-Comeau area, 420 kilometres northeast of the capital.

"There are people who say, 'Oh, there are only about a hundred cars,' but remember there are others leaving this afternoon, another gang leaving tomorrow, and another gang leaving the day after tomorrow," said Grenier.

"Our goal isn't to 'jam up' the city. It's to go to Quebec and be heard."

Quebec City police says it is ready for the convoy's arrival, but it will "respect the right to protest."

“Protesting is a democratic right guaranteed by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” said Quebec City police deputy director André Turcotte Wednesday.

“At the moment, the SPVQ has been in contact with different people participating from various groups who wish to mobilize in Quebec City in the coming days. Discussion is open and we have very good cooperation with these people.”

The Quebec convoy was inspired by a cross-Canada protest that culminated in front of Parliament Hill in downtown Ottawa last weekend.

The goal of that demonstration, which is ongoing, is to demand an end to all public health restrictions, as well as calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

However, vaccine mandates and other public health rules are the jurisdiction of provincial governments.

Starting Jan. 15, COVID-19 vaccination is mandatory for all truckers entering Canada from the U.S. The new rules also will make it impossible for unvaccinated Canadian truckers to cross the border.