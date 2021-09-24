MONTREAL -- Calling it an "unprecedented strike force," Quebec is unveiling a strategy to fight the rise in gun violence in the province.

Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault is holding a news conference alongside Minister for Montreal Chantal Rouleau on Friday morning.

Guilbault is announcing $90 million in increased funding to fight organized crime and gun trafficking. The money will help fund 107 new resources, said Guilbault, including 87 new police officers.

Johanne Beausoleil, acting director general of the Sûreté du Québec, Montreal Police Chief Sylvain Caron, and Pierre Brochet, president of the Association of Quebec Police, are also scheduled to speak at the news conference.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.