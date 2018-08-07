

CTV Montreal





With diplomatic tensions between Canada and Saudi Arabia boiling over, Canada’s universities are scrambling to figure out what will happen to thousands of students who could be affected.

On Tuesday, the Saudi government announced it had suspended flights between its airports and Toronto and would begin pulling thousands of scholarships for students studying at Canadian post-secondary institutions.

According to the Quebec Federation of Medical Residents, there are 250 residents and fellows at McGill who came from Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia. The federation said it’s unclear how patient care would be affected by those medical practitioners leaving the country, and which specialties in particular would see staffing levels drop.

A spokesperson for the McGill University Health Centre declined to comment, saying the situation is evolving and the institution must evaluate how its programs would be affected.

In a statement, the administration for McGill University also said it must gather more information to assess the impact of students leaving on both students and the school itself.

There are roughly 60 Saudi students enrolled at Concordia University, but officials said they can’t comment until more details are available. The Universite de Montreal, where seven students are currently enrolled and another 15 are enrolled for the fall, also declined to comment.

Human rights advocate and former Canadian justice minister Irwin Cotler denounced the Saudi decision to pull students out of the country.

“I find it as self-defeating as it is surprising,” he told CTV Montreal. “It’s disrupting their education. Calling on them to return in fact harms everybody all around and there is no good in this.”

The dispute between Canada and Saudi Arabia stems from a tweet from Global Affairs Canada which called for the immediate release of jailed blogger Raif Badawi and his sister Samar. Badawi was arrested in 2012 on charges of insulting Islam on his website.

Badawi’s wife and children fled Saudi Arabia and currently live in Sherbrooke.

In response to the tweet, the Saudi government announced the freezing of new trade deal and expelled the Canadian ambassador, saying Canada was meddling in Saudi Arabia’s internal affairs.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said the federal government will continue to hold countries to account for their human rights records and Quebec Minister of International Affairs Christine St-Pierre said the province supports Ottawa.

“We want to continue to talk about the fact that women and men should have equality in this country and other countries,” she said.