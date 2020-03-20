MONTREAL -- Three major unions accepted the Legault government's accelerated negotiation offer for the public and para-public sectors due to the coronavirus crisis.

However, the CSQ, the CSN and the FTQ issued three separate news releases in which their responses to this offer for accelerated trading contain stipulations.

The Centrale des syndicats du Québec clearly states that it would be "inappropriate" to discuss and sign agreements that would be valid for three years.

Rather, the unions are considering temporary measures, given the urgency of the situation.

The Confederation des syndicats nationaux requested suspending negotiations for 18 months, believing that the time is not favourable for a large-scale negotiation. It also, therefore, wants immediate measures in place, while waiting.

The FTQ said it is ready to participate in these accelerated negotiations and, at the very least, to listen to what the Conseil du tresor has to offer.

Earlier this week, the FIQ and the APTS, which represent nurses and health technicians, immediately accepted the offer for accelerated negotiation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 20, 2020.