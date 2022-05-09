Quebec truckers to truckers protest government tariffs on soaring gas prices

A demonstration by bulk carriers who are members of the National truckers associaion (ANCAI) is scheduled to take place in several regions of Quebec on Monday.

The truckers claim that the transportation rates granted by the Quebec government are based on an outdated fuel price. The Association nationale des camionneurs artisans says its members lost $0.60 per litre of fuel during the month of March and that every hour worked is a loss.

As of Monday, the price of a litre of regular gasoline is up to $2.07 at many locations in the Montreal area, while the price of diesel, the fuel used by large trucks, is even more expensive.

The association says that several approaches from the Ministry of Transportation to address the explosion in fuel prices have so far been unproductive.

The truckers say the current financial situation demonstrates that the current formula of monthly rate adjustments based on the price of fuel at the loading ramp does not come close to making up for the losses caused by the real price increase.

The truckers intend to visit each constituency office of the elected members of the National Assembly, as well as the service centres and territorial directorates of the Ministry of Transportation.

They say that if their demonstration does not achieve its objectives, other actions will be considered, including interventions during political activities or public announcements.