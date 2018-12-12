

CTV Montreal





The Quebec government is trying to keep the peace with Alberta after its premier, Rachel Notley, took offence to a comment from Quebec Premier Francois Legault.

Heading into weeks First Ministers' meeting last week, Legault said "there was no social acceptability" for oil in Quebec.

During the meeting and afterward, he reiterated the province's opposition to the Energy East pipeline project, and said he was not afraid to refuse Alberta's "dirty oil" when Quebec can provide clean hydro-electric power.

Alberta premier Rachel Notley took offence to that characterization, especially given the ages-old interprovincial dispute over equalization.

"I would say to the new premier of Quebec that he needs to get off his high horse, he needs to look at what's in the ground and he needs to understand that not only is our product not dirty but that it actually funds the schools, the hospitals the roads and potentially even some of the hydroelectricity infrastructure in Quebec," said Notley.

On Wednesday the Minister for Canadian Relations, Sonia Lebel said that Legault never intended to insult Alberta.

"We're not at war with Alberta. We always had good relationships with Alberta and we intend to continue that way," said Lebel. “I understand what he said, but I just want to reassure them that it was not our intention to offend them. We always had good relationships with Alberta and we intend to continue that way.”

Legault has yet to make any comments.