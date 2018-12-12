

Quebec Ministers are urging calm after the premier of Alberta took offence to a comment from Francois Legault.

Heading into weeks First Ministers' meeting Quebec premier Francois Legault said "there was no social acceptability" for oil in Quebec.

During the meeting and afterward, he reiterated the province's opposition to the Energy East pipeline project, and said he was not afraid to refuse Alberta's "dirty oil" when Quebec can provide clean hydro-electric power.

Alberta premier Rachel Notley took offence to that characterization, especially given the ages-old interprovincial dispute over equalization.

"I would say to the new premier of Quebec that he needs to get off his high horse, he needs to look at what's in the ground and he needs to understand that not only is our product not dirty but that it actually funds the schools, the hospitals the roads and potentially even some of the hydro electricity infrastructure in Quebec," said Notley.

On Wednesday the Minister for Canadian Relations, Sonia Lebel said that Legault never intended to insult Alberta.

"We're not at war with Alberta. We always had good relationships with Alberta and we intend to continue that way," said Lebel.

Legault has yet to make any comments.