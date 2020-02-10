MONTREAL -- A trial that got underway in Montreal on Monday could test how far Quebec can go in regulating schooling outside the public system.

The case stems from a small ultra-orthodox Hasidic community called Tash in Boisbriand, north of Montreal.

Yochonon and Shifra Lowen (whose legal name is Clara Wasserstein) are suing the province of Quebec, alleging that the government did not sufficiently supervise the private religious school they were attending.



A lawyer representing the ex-Hasidic couple told the court that the plaintiffs received almost no secular education while attending the school.

The trial heard from youth protection worker Marie-Josee Bernier Monday morning, who said that she spoke with boys and girls in the school in October 2014.

Bernier testified that most of the boys spoke Yiddish very well, and had what she described as "minimal English" and no French. Some girls spoke some French, and math skills were very basic.



The couple is not seeking damages but wants a declaratory judgment against the province and the Boisbriand Hasidic schools declaring they have violated the Quebec Education Act.

This trial could serve as the litmus test for how far the province should go in regulating schools not in the public system, including home-schooling and religious schools.



Lawyers for the province and the Jewish community have acknowledged there were past problems with the students' education but say those problems have been addressed.

The former Liberal government passed Bill 144 in 2017, granting Quebec's Education Department new powers to inspect private homes or unlicensed schools to ensure children are receiving a proper education.

The bill was in part a response to concerns over unlicensed religious schools, which have faced questions in the past about whether they're following the provincial curriculum.

This trial is slated to last until Feb. 20. Yohanen and Shifra Lowen are expected to testify on Monday.



- With files from The Canadian Press