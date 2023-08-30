Quebec transport minister criticized for not wearing seatbelt in cars

Quebec Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault has been criticized for photos posted on her social networks, in which she does not appear to be wearing a seatbelt in her car.

In an article published on Wednesday morning, Le Journal de Montréal printed several photos of the minister in a car where she is not wearing a seatbelt.

According to the daily, she can be seen at the wheel and as a passenger in these photos.

The Journal is reporting that the minister immediately apologized.

Guilbault is very active on social networks. She regularly shares photos of activities with family and friends on Instagram.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 30, 2023