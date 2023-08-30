Quebec transport minister caught seatbelt-less on social media 5 times: report

Although it's a "statistical exception," Quebec Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault apologized Wednesday for forgetting to wear her seatbelt in the car on multiple occasions.

In a press scrum, Guilbault set the record straight regarding social media posts in which she's not wearing her seatbelt, both as a passenger and driver.

The Journal de Montréal has counted five photos in the last three years in which Guilbault isn't buckled in.

"It's certain oversights that have occurred," she explained. "I consider this to be a statistical exception. But that doesn't make it any more acceptable."

"Yes, I have a duty to set an example," said Guilbaut, who is the former Public Safety Minister.

She said these oversights should serve as a reminder to be extra vigilant with the start of the new school year just around the corner.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 30, 2023