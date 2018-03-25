Quebec towns press province for more power to protect drinking water
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 25, 2018 8:07AM EDT
More than 300 Quebec municipalities are calling on the province to grant them increased power to protect their water supplies.
The towns want to be able to ensure any future oil and gas installations have to be at least two kilometres from drinking water sources, rather than the 500 metres currently required by the government.
Municipal representatives are meeting today in Drummondville, Que. to decide on their strategy, which they say could include legal action if the province doesn't comply.
But Gerard Jean, who is mayor of Lanoraie, says the province's environment minister has appeared open to the committee's request.
He says the municipalities' position is based on more than 300 pages of scientific expertise.
Provincial Environment Minister Isabelle Melancon met with the group earlier this week and has promised to have an answer by the week of April 9.
Latest Montreal News
- Experts call for transparency, oversight around how political parties mine data
- Quebec towns press province for more power to protect drinking water
- Candlelit vigil held for Ariel Kouakou
- A "broken system": Montrealers rally in solidarity with American March For Our Lives
- Canadian cities hold March for our Lives events