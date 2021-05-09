ROBERVAL, QUE. -- The Roberval courthouse in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean was engulfed in flames Saturday night.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) was informed of the blaze around 7 p.m.

According to SQ spokeswoman Beatrice Dorsainville, it was a "major fire".

Police officers assisted various fire departments in the region.

A video broadcast by the local media outlet L'Etoile du Lac shows the roof of the building under renovation being consumed by flames.

A security perimeter was set up and the SQ evacuated several residences.

Around 11 p.m., firefighters were still trying to limit the damage.

"I am very sorry for the people of Roberval. This construction was a long awaited project. The government will have to announce the reconstruction," said Jonquiere Parti Quebecois (PQ) MNA Sylvain Gaudreault on Twiiter.

The courthouse was in the middle of a $66 million renovation that began in 2019 and was scheduled for completion in 2022-23.

"It's part of us that's going up in smoke," wrote Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe, a Bloc Québécois MP for the region.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2021.

-- with reporting from CTV News.