Quebec Tobacco-Free Week returns for 46th year

It's never too late to quit smoking, says the Quebec Council on Tobacco and Health (CQTS).

As part of the 46th edition of Tobacco-Free Quebec Week (Semaine pour un Québec sans tabac), the organization is reminding smokers that they have not signed a lifetime contract with cigarettes.

Tobacco can contribute to the development of 16 types of cancer and 21 chronic diseases, the CQTS said, estimating that 40,000 Quebecers are living with a serious illness related to smoking.

"Smoking is also the main cause of avoidable death in the province; this addiction is responsible for 13,000 deaths each year in Quebec," said CQTS executive director Annie Papageorgiou.

The organization added that some of the deaths are premature, especially among those who started smoking in their teens and continued into adulthood; in their case, half will die between the ages of 35 and 69. In doing so, smoking takes an average of 22 years from a person's life.

"Despite these sometimes disastrous consequences on their health, nearly one million Quebecers still maintain their addiction to cigarettes. It is possible to overcome this addiction and extend one's life expectancy," said the event's spokesperson for a fourth year, actor, writer and ultra-marathoner Patrice Godin, who quit smoking 15 years ago.

"Over the years, smoking has had a negative impact on many aspects of my life and those of my loved ones," he said. "I was afraid of having a heart attack, of dying and of not seeing my daughters grow up. So I promised my daughters that I would quit smoking: in a way, I signed a contract for life with my family and with the people of Quebec by getting involved with the Semaine pour un Québec sans tabac. It wasn't easy, but I managed to quit smoking."

The event runs from Jan. 15 to 21.

The spokesperson is inviting smokers to make the same commitment to improve their lot, reminding them that they are not alone.

"Getting involved with the people you love is a good motivation," he said. "People think they're too old at a certain age to quit, that the damage is done and it's too late, but it's not true. Every day you go without smoking is a step towards better health."

The CQTS is offering a range of services through J'ARRÊTE, including free and confidential help offered over the phone, online, by text message or in person.

MORE TOBACCO TAXES

The CQTS took the opportunity of the launch of the 46th tobacco-free week to call on the Legault government to tax tobacco products more to dissuade consumers from buying them and to finance the health-care costs associated with smoking.

"While the tobacco tax only brings in $900 million in Quebec, care for tobacco-related illnesses costs Quebecers $2.5 billion each year. It is even more important to note that Quebec is last in tobacco taxation compared to other Canadian provinces. It is $15 less taxed than Ontario and $30 less taxed than the Canadian average," said Papageorgiou, adding that tobacco taxes have not increased for several years in la Belle Province.