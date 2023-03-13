Quebec to withdraw fines wrongfully issued to drivers amid SAAQ backlog

The Quebec government is initiating another measure to make up for recent snafus at the automobile insurance board (SAAQ).

Some drivers received a statement of offence for failing to pay for their driver's licence renewal fees or vehicle registration fees – even though they had paid.

Anyone in that situation should enter a not guilty plea or call the number on the back of their statement of offence.

A notice was issued Monday afternoon jointly by the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP), the Justice Ministry and the SAAQ to "ensure that citizens are not prosecuted or unjustly convicted because of the situation prevailing at the SAAQ."

After receiving a not guilty plea, the SAAQ will check to determine whether the fees had actually been paid or if the person had been given additional time to pay. In either case, the statement of offence will be withdrawn, the government news release said.

Municipal courts have been informed, the statement said.