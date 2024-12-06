Quebec to table bill on secularism in schools

As parliamentarians prepare for the holidays, Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville announced Friday morning that he plans to table a bill to "reinforce secularism in schools."

The issue of secularism in schools has been the subject of much debate during the parliamentary session, with numerous cases making headlines.

The government announced last month that it would be conducting audits in 17 Quebec schools.

The results of a report are expected in January.

However, the minister says he wants to start taking action immediately "in light of the events that are accumulating."

He adds that all options will be examined, something he says Premier François Legault requested of him and Minister Responsible for Laicity Jean-François Roberge.

Drainville did not say exactly when the bill would be tabled.

"Our public schools in Quebec are secular. They must be places where our students can learn and socialize without being subjected to any pressure related to religious beliefs," he maintains in his statement.

Drainville goes on to say that schools must also embody Quebec values, including equality between men and women.

The catalyst for the debate was a Ministry of Education report on Montreal's Bedford School, published in October, which referred to "certain religious practices, such as prayers in classrooms and ablutions in shared toilets."

Eleven teachers at the school have since been suspended.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 6, 2024.