QUEBEC CITY -- The Quebec government is setting up two fast-track training programs to combat labour shortages in the health and social services network.

The province aims to train 3,000 administrative agents to support the clinical sector by next summer. To support them, Quebec is offering 3,500 scholarships worth $4,000 each that will be distributed within institutions and in different sectors to support clinical staff in administrative tasks.

The training also aims to train 2,000 nursing assistants over 14 months, starting next month. This 1,800-hour training will lead to a professional degree in health so that graduates will be working in the network as early as March 2023. The training will be accompanied by 2,400 scholarships of $20,000 each.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 1, 2021.