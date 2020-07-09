MONTREAL -- Health Minister Christian Dubé is set to announce this afternoon that all Quebec bars must close by midnight for the time being in order to limit the the spread of COVID-19.

Customer registries may also be required, as well as a maximum capacity of 50 per cent of customers per establishment.



Last weekend, people infected with COVID-19 went to a crowded bar in the Montérégie.

Associations representing bar owners have already reacted angrily ahead of the announcement, saying it will result in numerous bankruptcies.

A ministerial announcement might also be made regarding the wearing of face masks.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2020.

This is a developing story that will be updated.