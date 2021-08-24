MONTREAL -- The Quebec government is expected to announce more details about the roll-out of its vaccine passport at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Health Minister Christian Dubé, public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda, and Quebec’s head of the vaccination campaign, Daniel Paré, will speak at the media briefing at 3 p.m.

The officials will also discuss the progress of the vaccination campaign.

The government had previously announced that the vaccine passport program — set to launch on Sept. 1 — will be enforced for access to non-essential services, including indoor dining at restaurants, gyms, live events, theatres and some stores.



It’s not yet clear how the province will accommodate non-Quebecers and international travellers who have not received a QR code.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.