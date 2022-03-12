Quebec to pressure Francophonie to denounce Russian invasion
Quebec will pressure the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) to denounce the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Quebec Minister of International Relations and Francophonie Nadine Girault is leaving this Saturday for a stay of almost a week in Paris.
She told The Canadian Press in an interview that she will take advantage of her visit to the Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie to strongly condemn the Russian invasion.
A meeting with the OIF secretary general Louise Mushikiwabo is also on her agenda.
The OIF has still not taken a position on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, even though it is an observer member of the organization.
Girault describes this silence as "astonishing".
"I will continue to push for the organization to take a public position," she said. "They have to come out, they have to say publicly where they stand."
"I think Ms. Mushikiwabo must start to feel pressure from member states... to take a stand. It is the only organization that has not gone out there," she added.
The minister says that discussions have already taken place between her office and that of the secretary-general; a draft resolution is being prepared at the OIF and she hopes for a consensus.
At the moment, many African countries would not dare to criticize Russia, said Girault.
"Of course, there are always commercial interests," she added. "But what are the real interests that lead countries not to condemn such horrible actions?"
The Russian invasion is "abominable", she continued. "It is a total disregard for human rights... Just the bombing of a maternity hospital, I mean, it's inconceivable now.
"It's 2022. That we are not able to sit down, to agree, to have a diplomatic discussion, whatever the level, is totally unacceptable."
For these reasons Girault wants the OIF to stand up and assume its role.
"It would send an additional clear message that the current situation is not acceptable," she said. "It would be a very strong message."
Quebec Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie Nadine Girault speaks during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, December 14, 2020. She is heading to Paris to try to convince the OIF to denounce Russia's invasion of Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Quebec Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie Nadine Girault speaks during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, December 14, 2020. She is heading to Paris to try to convince the OIF to denounce Russia's invasion of Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
MORE SUPPORT FROM QUEBEC
Girault announced that the Quebec government will provide additional assistance to international cooperation organizations that support Ukrainians.
On March 1, the government granted $150,000 to Doctors of the World Canada and $150,000 to the Canadian Red Cross, Quebec Division.
The organizations were chosen because of their presence on the ground, their neutrality and their ability to provide basic assistance to affected communities.
"We will definitely make a second shipment," said Girault on Friday, without specifying to whom this additional aid will be sent.
In February, the National Assembly denounced the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The elected officials unanimously adopted a motion of support for the Ukrainians.
The Legault government subsequently announced the withdrawal of Russian products from the province's liquor stores (SAQ) and the raising of the Ukrainian flag in Parliament.
Quebec said it was ready to welcome an unlimited number of Ukrainian refugees.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 12, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia strikes near Ukraine's capital; mosque area shelled
Russian forces pounded the port city of Mariupol on Saturday, shelling an area around a mosque that was sheltering more than 80 people, including children. Fighting also raged in the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and Russia kept up its bombardment of other resisting cities.
Wife of the 'Humboldt Driver' pleads for mercy
In an exclusive interview with W5, the wife of Jaskirat Sidhu says she is ‘devastated’ that he has lost his bid to stay in Canada.
People with immunity to original COVID-19 strain likely have some protection against Omicron: study
A new study has found that those who gained immunity to the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, likely have some protection against the Omicron variant.
Russian footholds in Mideast, Africa raise threat to NATO
Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine dominates world attention. But with less global scrutiny, Putin is also busy advancing Russia's presence in the Middle East and Africa.
Divorce activity in Canada hit 47-year low during pandemic, StatCan says
In a new report on divorces, StatCan tracked a general decrease in the number of marriages ending each year since 1991, with 2020 seeing the lowest number of divorces in 47 years.
Ukrainian officials accuse Russia of kidnapping Melitopol mayor
Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of abducting the mayor of Melitopol, a city in southeastern Ukraine occupied by the Russian military.
Investigating possible war crimes in Ukraine
A Canadian war crimes investigator explains how difficult it is to bring charges at the International Court of Justice in the Hague.
Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest says claims he's a Liberal are 'ludicrous'
Federal Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest is pushing back on claims made by his rival Pierre Poilievre that he is a Liberal, calling the allegation 'ludicrous.'
Parents with kids under age five feel 'left behind' with ending of mask mandates
Many parents of children under five, who are too young to be vaccinated, say Ontario's plan to lift mask mandates in most settings, including schools and daycares, has them feeling let down.
Toronto
-
Parents with kids under age five feel 'left behind' with ending of mask mandates
Many parents of children under five, who are too young to be vaccinated, say Ontario's plan to lift mask mandates in most settings, including schools and daycares, has them feeling let down.
-
Ontario reports 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations, another 20 deaths
Ontario is reporting 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations and another 20 deaths related to the disease on Saturday.
-
This Ontario company will pay you for a job interview and here's how much
A Canadian company is attracting attention for a new policy that began this month where they will pay candidates who are offered a job interview.
Atlantic
-
Man behind Nova Scotia mass shooting came from dysfunctional family: uncle
A close relative of the man who disguised himself as a Mountie and fatally shot 22 people in Nova Scotia says the killer was a lifelong scammer and opportunist raised in a deeply dysfunctional family, newly released documents say.
-
Nova Scotia widow blasts bank for denied life insurance claim
The sudden death of her 65-year-old husband of a heart attack in January has been traumatic for Deborah MacDonald.
-
Hurricane-force gusts expected to hit N.L., as windy storm sweeps East Coast
Powerful and potentially damaging winds and heavy precipitation are forecast to hit the East Coast Saturday, with hurricane-force gusts expected in Newfoundland and Labrador.
London
-
London Ont. police investigating homicide in the north end of the city
Emergency crews responded to a 9-1-1 call for a suspicious death on Friday
-
Parents with kids under age five feel 'left behind' with ending of mask mandates
Many parents of children under five, who are too young to be vaccinated, say Ontario's plan to lift mask mandates in most settings, including schools and daycares, has them feeling let down.
-
McNaughton says TVDSB Trustees wrong to consider shifting balance of power to London
A power struggle at the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) threatens to inflame the urban-rural divide in the region.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. pharmacy brings magic to young Harry Potter fans
In Powassan, young fans of the Harry Potter series got to have some wizard-themed fun at a local pharmacy this week.
-
Northern Ont. man pleaded guilty to illegal bear hunting
A northern Ontario man has been fined $2,800 after pleading guilty to illegally hunting a black bear in 2020, the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry said in a news release.
-
'Multiple fatalities' in Highway 401 crash west of Belleville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say several people have died in a crash on Highway 401 between Belleville and Trenton.
Calgary
-
Police investigate stabbing in southwest Calgary
Calgary police are looking for suspects after a man was stabbed following an incident on 14 Street S.W.
-
Nichols out of Wild Card One lineup at Brier after positive COVID-19 test
After a perfect round-robin at the Tim Hortons Brier, Brad Gushue's side dropped a 4-3 decision to Canada's Brendan Bottcher in Friday's playoff seeding game after vice Mark Nichols withdrew from the event due to a positive COVID-19 test.
-
Kenney says province prepared to take over Keystone XL pipeline
Premier Jason Kenney says Alberta is the best choice to supply energy to the United States and wants to revive the Keystone XL pipeline.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations, another 20 deaths
Ontario is reporting 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations and another 20 deaths related to the disease on Saturday.
-
Blowing snow watch in Waterloo Region, snow squalls in Wellington County for Saturday
A blowing snow advisory is in effect for Waterloo Region Saturday, while snow squalls are expected to come through Wellington County.
-
'It's tremendously difficult': WRDSB seeking legal advice on masking policy
The Ontario government told school boards they have to end mask mandates on March 21, but the Waterloo Region District School Board has not made a final decision on its plan.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver makes last-minute changes to summer patio program after industry complaints
After facing harsh criticism from industry associations for its 2022 guidelines for summer patios at restaurants, bars and breweries, the City of Vancouver has made changes that it says will streamline the program.
-
Shooting outside Superstore in North Vancouver, B.C., leaves man dead
One man is dead after someone opened fire in the parking lot of a Real Canadian Superstore in North Vancouver, B.C., in broad daylight Friday.
-
Vancouver bakery temporarily changes name to remove the word 'Russian'
A bakery in downtown Vancouver is temporarily changing its name after receiving hateful messages.
Edmonton
-
Cutting gas tax expected to save average family $130 over three months: economist
The province’s plan to stop collecting the provincial gas tax is expected to save families upwards of $70 over three months, according to an economist.
-
Russia strikes near Ukraine's capital; mosque area shelled
Russian forces pounded the port city of Mariupol on Saturday, shelling an area around a mosque that was sheltering more than 80 people, including children. Fighting also raged in the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and Russia kept up its bombardment of other resisting cities.
-
Wife of the 'Humboldt Driver' pleads for mercy
In an exclusive interview with W5, the wife of Jaskirat Sidhu says she is ‘devastated’ that he has lost his bid to stay in Canada.
Windsor
-
All crossroads along Huron Church now open
Nearly one month after blockade-protests at the Ambassador Bridge were cleared from Huron Church Road, all intersections from College Avenue to E.C. Row have now reopened
-
U.S. music lesson brings students across the border to perform with Windsor Symphony Youth Orchestra
What started out as a group of U.S. music students rehearsing works created by Canadian composers has led to a trip across the border for a collaboration with the Windsor Symphony Youth Orchestra.
-
Parents with kids under age five feel 'left behind' with ending of mask mandates
Many parents of children under five, who are too young to be vaccinated, say Ontario's plan to lift mask mandates in most settings, including schools and daycares, has them feeling let down.
Regina
-
Wife of the 'Humboldt Driver' pleads for mercy
In an exclusive interview with W5, the wife of Jaskirat Sidhu says she is ‘devastated’ that he has lost his bid to stay in Canada.
-
'A historic moment': Saskatoon historian developing COVID-19 archive
A lot has changed since Saskatchewan reported its first case of COVID-19 two years ago — and it has been especially interesting for historians like Erika Dyck.
-
'We want a better future': City of Regina to release Energy and Sustainability Framework
On Monday, the City of Regina will release its proposed Energy & Sustainability Framework, highlighting a plan for the city to become 100 per cent renewable and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Ottawa
-
Driver crashes through front window of Lowertown home
Two people were taken to hospital Saturday after a driver crashed into a home on Heney Street in Lowertown.
-
'Multiple fatalities' in Highway 401 crash west of Belleville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say several people have died in a crash on Highway 401 between Belleville and Trenton.
-
Ontario reports 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations, another 20 deaths
Ontario is reporting 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations and another 20 deaths related to the disease on Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Driver charged with THC impairment in 9-year-old Saskatoon girl's death
A woman has been charged with impaired driving in a 9-year-old girl's death.
-
Majority of Prince Albert police association members have 'no confidence' in chief
Members of the association representing police officers in Prince Albert have signalled their dissatisfaction with the current direction of the police service,
-
Wife of the 'Humboldt Driver' pleads for mercy
In an exclusive interview with W5, the wife of Jaskirat Sidhu says she is ‘devastated’ that he has lost his bid to stay in Canada.