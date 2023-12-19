Quebec to postpone January school exams, dates to be confirmed

Quebec will postpone ministerial exams scheduled for January, confirmed Education Minister Bernard Drainville Tuesday.

"We will announce the postponement dates at a later time," his office stated.

Drainville adds that Minister of Higher Education Pascale Déry is currently in talks with the college system to discuss enrollment dates.

"If necessary, adjustments can be made to ensure that the admissions of future college students are not delayed," said Drainville's office.

He adds the ministry has not yet decided on how difficult or how much the exams will be worth in calculating final grades.

The Education Ministry notes it is also looking at options in regard to potentially modifying the academic calendar.

