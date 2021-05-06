MONTREAL -- Quebec announced Thursday it will open up vaccination appointments for the Pfizer dose to youth between the ages of 12 and 17 years old.

The decision comes after Health Canada approved use of the Pfizer vaccine for children 12 and up this week.

The province's immunization committee is expected to give the OK next week, health minister Christian Dube announced at a news conference Thursday afternoon. Dube said the plan will be to offer youth in that age bracket -- more than 500,000 kids -- a first dose of the vaccine before the end of June and a second dose by the back-to-school season in the fall.

"I think it's wonderful news and it'll allow us to offer our students a school year next year that will be much more normal," the health minister said.

Dube also said the province will be rolling out a digital vaccine passport system through the use of a QR code in the coming days.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.