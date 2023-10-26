Quebec to make an offer as Common Front workers submit strike day notices

Quebec's Common Front of public sector employees says it could cancel its strike day on Nov. 6 if the province's new offer, expected to be tabled on Sunday, is good enough.

However, the group says it isn't holding its breath.

At a press conference in Montreal on Thursday, the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ), Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique de la santé et des services sociaux (APTS), Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec (FTQ) and Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN) confirmed its members would be walking off the job on Nov. 6.

The information had already been leaked the day before after employers started receiving strike notices from their employees.

The health, social services and education networks are expected to be greatly affected as the Common Front represents 420,000 members.

Essential services will continue to be provided in the health and social services but not in education or at the college level.

"They have the obligation to have essential services and we are making sure they are applied," said Treasury Board President Sonia Lebel. "My main focus is to put on the table every means, every solution to get to an agreement as fast as possible."

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 26, 2023.